Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson Rising Stars Teams Revealed

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is just a little over a week away, and Portland Trail Blazers fans have a lot to look forward to.
Today, the NBA held its draft with basketball legends Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings and Jalen Rose captaining three of the four teams. The seven G League invitees will form their own team captained by Detlef Schrempf.
Here’s a look at the teams:
Team Pau Gasol
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
- Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)
- Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)
- Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)
- Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards)
Team Tamika Catchings
- Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
- Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)
- Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)
- Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
- Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)
- Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)
Team Jalen Rose
- Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)
- Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)
- Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)
Team Detlef Schrempf
- Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)
- Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)
- Ron Holland (G League Ignite)
- Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)
- Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)
- Oscar Tshiebwe (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)
- Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)
Henderson is on Team Tamika Catchings, while Sharpe is a member of Team Jalen Rose. The Rising Stars Challenge is set to take place at 6 p.m. PT. on Friday, Feb. 16.
Loading comments...