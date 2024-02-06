Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson Rising Stars Teams Revealed

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is just a little over a week away, and Portland Trail Blazers fans have a lot to look forward to.

Today, the NBA held its draft with basketball legends Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings and Jalen Rose captaining three of the four teams. The seven G League invitees will form their own team captained by Detlef Schrempf.

Here’s a look at the teams:

Team Pau Gasol

Team Tamika Catchings

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)

Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)

Team Jalen Rose

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers)

Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)

Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Team Detlef Schrempf

Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)

Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)

Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

Henderson is on Team Tamika Catchings, while Sharpe is a member of Team Jalen Rose. The Rising Stars Challenge is set to take place at 6 p.m. PT. on Friday, Feb. 16.