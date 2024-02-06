NBA Names Scottie Barnes, Trae Young as All-Star Replacements

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named all-stars, serving as injury replacements according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Atlanta’s Trae Young and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes have replaced Joel Embiid and Julius Randle on the NBA Eastern Conference All-Star team.

The two will be filling in for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embed and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Barnes is making his first all-star appearance of his career in his third NBA season. He is averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game so far this season.

Young will be making his third appearance as an all-star in his sixth season in the NBA. He has averaged 27.3 points and 10.9 assists per game this season. His averages put him tied for eighth in the league in points per game and second in assists per game.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

Embiid was selected as a starter for the All-Star Game and his replacement in the starting lineup has not yet been named. In addition to Barnes, the other frontcourt players selected that could become a starter are Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.