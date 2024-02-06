Blazers ‘Unlikely’ to Trade Malcolm Brogdon, Per Woj

As the NBA Trade Deadline draws near, the Portland Trail Blazers’ biggest decision likely comes down to whether or not the team will trade Malcolm Brogdon.

While there are pros and cons for either route the Blazers take, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Portland is unlikely to move the veteran guard ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

“The teams at the very bottom who typically would be selling off their best players — Portland, Malcolm Brogdon right now, there’s no sense that he’s getting moved. They’re not engaged on him,” Wojnarowski said on the latest episode of his podcast.

Brogdon, 31, is averaging 15.7 points per game for the Blazers this season and his contract expires after the 2024-25 season.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

This doesn’t exactly mean Brogdon won’t be dealt as there is still a lot of time between now and the deadline, but it appears that Portland is high on him and that it will take a big offer to consider moving on from him.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for 12 noon PT on Thursday.