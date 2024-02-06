The Dallas Mavericks are a team to watch at the NBA Trade Deadline, specifically for what they are going to do at the forward position.

They have been rumored to certain players like Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors and Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards, which could mean that they need to clear up some cap and floor space.

If that’s the case, look for recent free agent signee Grant Williams to be on the move. Williams, 25, is averaging 8.2 points per game for the Mavs this season, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype he had before the season began.

Perhaps the Portland Trail Blazers could be interested in a deal, as Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale suggests.

Grant Williams can technically play either big spot when his three-ball is falling. And even as he struggles during his debut campaign with the Dallas Mavericks, he’s making borderline footnote money over the next three years ($40.9 million). While Portland should definitely push for him as salary-matching in prospective Jerami Grant-to-Big D scenarios, he could be an independent target if the Mavs are suffering from a bout of buyer’s remorse.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

Williams would be a strong addition whether they trade Jerami Grant or not. He would give the Blazers another potential shooting threat in the front court and allow Portland to space the floor even better for their driving guards.

BE community, what do you think about Williams’ potential fit in Portland? Chime off in the comments section below.