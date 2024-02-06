NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers Before Trade Deadline?

The Portland Trail Blazers are 15-35 through 50 games this season.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 26 (previously No. 26)

The Blazers have won seven of their last 11 games at home, beating the Sixers and Bucks at the Moda Center last week. And they were somewhat competitive in two games in Denver, too. The Blazers lost their first six rest-advantage games before beating the Pacers with an advantage 17 days ago. They’ll have three rest-advantage games in a row starting Thursday, with the first of those against the Pistons, who are 0-6 in Western Conference arenas.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 25 (previously No. 27)

One of the best images of the last week in the NBA was on Sunday night when the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic hit Blazers center Deandre Ayton with the pump fake of all pump fakes, causing Ayton to turn and point to the air looking for the ball while Jokic drove right past him. This basically sums up the Blazers season, one that has been filled with facepalms and a sense of “Oh well, at least we are rebuilding.” The good news for Portland is that they spoiled Damian Lillard’s return this past week, taking down the Bucks 119-116. Would you look at that. The Blazers moved up two spots in the NBA Power Rankings because of this.

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 24 (previously No. 25)