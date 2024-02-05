Why Blazers Should Trade for Hornets’ JT Thor

The Portland Trail Blazers’ frontcourt is in flux and the team is trying out a bunch of players to see who fits.

That could lead the Blazers to exploring potential upgrades at the NBA Trade Deadline, and Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale pitched the idea of acquiring Charlotte Hornets big man JT Thor.

Navigating the infancy of their rebuild mandates the Portland Trail Blazers be on the prowl for future firsts and youngster fliers. Contrary to some other transitioning squads, though, they have a fistful of impact names with the curb appeal to indulge “Who’s the best player we can get for so and so?” inklings. Thor is a pure flier—and functional anarchy. That chaos manifests in every area of his game. Even his length is bedlam. That’s part of his mystique. He’s raw and inefficient on offense, but he can be moved around on defense.

Thor, 21, is in his third NBA season and is still extremely raw as a prospect. He has gotten lost in the mix for the Hornets’ gaggle of big men, but perhaps a change of scenery could do wonders for him. He is averaging 3.2 points per game in 40 appearances this season, but an extended opportunity could give him the chance to flash more potential.

The Blazers would have to navigate playing time around Duop Reath and Deandre Ayton, but the worst case scenario for Thor is the team simply doesn’t pick up his team option for next year.

Thor is a low-risk, high-reward player that could benefit the Blazers if the stars all align.