The Portland Trail Blazers are counting down the hours ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, and they are scouring the league for potential upgrades both short-term and long.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale is suggesting the idea for the Blazers to trade for Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid.

Sure, Portland has Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III on the payroll. But the latter is done for the year (and a trade candidate ahead of next season) and Ayton has...not been good. Reid spaces the floor enough to log tandem reps with other bigs, and his floor game has improved basically each and every season. Convincing the Minnesota Timberwolves to part with him could be a chore, particularly if the C-Suiters want a cheaper big on the roster because they deem it necessary to eventually jettison Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns amid luxury-tax concerns. As I mentioned in the Wolves’ own section, though, a package built around Reid as primary compensation for Brogdon makes sense for both parties.

The Wolves are eyeing a point guard, and Malcolm Brogdon would likely be on their radar. Reid is probably one of the better players they could pry away from Minnesota in a potential deal, and he would be able to back up Deandre Ayton and be one of the league’s top center rotations.

