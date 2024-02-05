If the Portland Trail Blazers are going to trade Jerami Grant ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, they are going to have to get a massive haul in return.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes attempted to create a deal that could satisfy both the Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks, who are eyeing an upgrade in the frontcourt.

In his proposed trade, the Mavericks acquire Jerami Grant from the Blazers for Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a 2027 first-round pick (top-four-protected), 2026 first-round swap rights and 2028 first-round swap rights

Dallas may not want to part with 2023 first-rounder Prosper, and the pick it’s sending Portland is its only one available to trade. That said, the Mavs may not get a better chance to add a meaningful upgrade than they have right now. It’s true the Mavericks could wait until the 2024 draft to make a deal, when they’d have up to three first-rounders to move. But even armed with that upgraded package, it’s unclear they could win a bidding war for Grant against a much larger number of interested teams this summer. For Dallas, the time to strike is now. Portland hauls in a valuable first, two swaps, a tantalizing prospect in Prosper and Williams’ manageable four-year, $53 million contract. Holmes is essentially dead money necessary to make the deal work, which is part of why Dallas has to include those swaps as sweeteners. For a rebuilding squad like the Blazers, Prosper and the picks are the highlights here.

If you count Prosper, the Blazers are essentially getting two first-round picks and two swaps for Grant while also freeing up cap space in the latter half of his five-year deal. It’s likely a trade the Blazers decline, but the exercise proves that it would take a mountain for Portland to deal Grant and it likely isn’t going to happen before Thursday.