Blazers Rookie Kris Murray Discusses First Career Start vs. Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Kris Murray is fresh off his first career start after the team lost Sunday night at the hands of the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

He scored eight points in just under 20 minutes in a 112-103 loss against the Nuggets.

After the game, Murray spoke with reporters about his first start and how the Blazers played overall.

Kris before the game obviously, Chauncey told us you were getting the start. You understand the assignment, how did you feel about your performance tonight? Murray: Just kind of what I’ve always done this season, just kind of want to come in and just make an impact. I know that I was ready, I was just appreciative of having that opportunity, so just try to make the most of it. You guys really threw the first punch, obviously Denver came back to win but what did you like about your start? Murray: Yeah that’s kind of just what we’ve been preaching the last few days, few weeks. Just getting off to good starts, especially in the first quarter and we definitely did that. We were up 12 at the end of the first and that’s exactly what we were kind of looking for, so I was glad I was able to be a part of that.

And right on queue, I just heard Deandre [Ayton], what do you think of his performance tonight? Murray: Yeah I mean can’t go wrong with D.A., especially when he gets to going in the mid post, that’s kind of his bread and butter. We were able to get him a lot of looks in there and get him going early. I think that was the biggest thing too was just getting ... his confidence getting his rhythm. And he had a great game. What did you feel like in the second half? Missing the shots, three-pointers, was it their defense? Murray: I feel like we were getting good looks. We weren’t getting a lot of paint touches to create those open threes that we got in the first half. But I think we’re like 1 for 13 in the second half in threes and compared to what we shot in the first, we can’t have that much of a drop off but I thought we moved the ball well this whole entire game. Defensively just getting offensive rebounds, that was the biggest thing. [Nikola] Jokic hurt us a lot just getting those easy putbacks and that’s something we got to improve on.

Murray and the Blazers are back in action Thursday at home against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.