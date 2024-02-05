NBA Trade Rumors: Has Blazers Tenure Ended for Malcolm Brogdon?

The Portland Trail Blazers are recovering from a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in which veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon sat on the sidelines with a knee injury.

With it being the final game before Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, there’s a chance that Brogdon has played his final game for the Blazers.

“I’m happy here. I’m valued here. Valued in this leadership/lead-guard role,’’ Brogdon told The Athletic’s Jason Quick. “And I can’t complain with that. I’m happy in Portland.’’

While Brogdon has expressed interest in staying with Portland, the veteran guard has been an attractive trade acquisition around the league with several teams wanting him to help fortify a contender for the stretch run.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic are among the teams that could look to trade for Brogdon before Thursday, but the Blazers won’t trade him away for nothing. If Portland is going to deal Brogdon, it’s because they’ve found better value for him than what he brings to the table, and that will be a lot if a trade is made.

BE community, what do you think? Will Brogdon get the boot or will he remain with the Blazers?