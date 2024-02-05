Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is putting his hat back in the ring.

The Milwaukee Bucks point guard is looking to defend his title at this month’s 3-Point Contest, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Among the commitments for the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis: Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, New York’s Jalen Brunson and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.

This is the fourth time Lillard has competed in the event. In 2014, Lillard’s second season and first All-Star Game appearance, the decorated Blazer became the first player in NBA history to participate in every event — the Rising Stars Game (1), the Skills Challenge (2), the Three-Point Contest (3), the Slam Dunk Contest (4), and the All-Star Game (5) to finish.

In 2019, he also competed, bowing out prior to the championship round, though not before draining his customary buzzer-beating shot, much to the delight of the crowd.

Last year, he beat out Jayson Tatum, Buddy Hield, Tyler Herro, Kevin Huerter, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton and Lauri Markkanen to capture his first win.

The Three-Point Contest will take place on Saturday, February 17th.