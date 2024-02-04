Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery, Miss ‘Extended’ Time with Meniscus Injury

Philadelphia 76ers center and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will undergo a procedure to repair a left meniscus injury this week, causing Embiid to likely miss an “extended period of time,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on social media.

Wojnarowski said a timetable to return hasn’t been decided yet, but Embiid returning to play this season hasn’t been ruled out yet.

The door isn’t closed on an Embiid return this season, sources tell ESPN, but there will be a clearer idea on a timeline once the procedure is complete this week.

Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic had reported on Saturday that Embiid was diagnosed with a displaced flap of the meniscus in his left knee, which is considered a type of tear of the meniscus.

Embiid has averaged a league-leading 35.3 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34.0 minutes per appearance so far this season. Currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers have a record of 30-18.

Originally drafted in 2014, Embiid has never played over 68 games in a single season and has played fewer than 60 games in five of the nine completed seasons since he’s been drafted.

The general prognosis is that athletes require 4-6 weeks to recover from minor meniscus tears, but serious injuries take 3-6 months.