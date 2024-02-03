Jerami Grant Questionable For Nuggets Rematch

Jerami Grant is in doubt for the Portland Trail Blazers rematch with the Denver Nuggets as the veteran forward deals with lower back tightness.

INJURY REPORT 2/4 @ DEN:



OUT

Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



QUESTIONABLE

Jerami Grant (Lower Back Tightness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 3, 2024

The 29-year-old was a last minute withdrawal from Friday night’s loss to the Nuggets. If Grant doesn’t play, Coach Chauncey Billups will likely go with one of Toumani Camara or Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup. Expect to see more court time for Jabari Walker and rotation minutes from Kris Murray.

Shaedon Sharpe is out as he continues to work back from a lower abdominal strain, Moses Brown is recovering from a left wrist fracture while Robert Williams III remains out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The Blazers went down 108-120 to the reigning champion Nuggets on Friday with Scoot Henderson putting up 30 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench. Anfernee Simons also registered 29 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.