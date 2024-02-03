Bulls’ Zach LaVine Out For Season With Foot Injury

Chicago Bulls wing Zach LaVine has been ruled out for four-to-six months following news the athletic wing will undergo foot surgery, the team confirmed today.

After seeking additional medical opinions, in consultation with the Chicago Bulls training and medical staff, guard Zach LaVine and Klutch Sports Group have elected surgery on LaVine’s right foot as the next step in his recovery process. Surgery is anticipated the week of February 5. LaVine will be out 4-6 months. Updates will be provided as necessary.

The announcement all but ends the two-time All-Star’s 2023-24 campaign with the Bulls owning a 23-27 record, good enough for nineth in the Eastern Conference.

The Renton, Washington product had been suggested in multiple rumors leading into to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, however the injury reduces the chances of him being moved.

Through 25 games this season, LaVine has averaged 19.5 points on 34.9 percent three point shooting, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.8 steals.