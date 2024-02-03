Scoot Henderson Talks 30 Points, Growing Success at Foul Line

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson pasted 30 points on the Denver Nuggets in a 120-108 loss on Friday night. Following the game, having scored just three points short of his career high, Henderson answered questions from reporters in the visitors’ locker room.

You can see the interview in full on YouTube or in the embed below. Key quotes follow.

On the Blazers’ approach to a tough game against the World Champs:

I think we fought. CB [Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups] said we had to fight. I think we really fought. We didn’t back down. We didn’t show them no easy respect. We didn’t let them know that it was easy early. We came in with a “win” mindset. Sometimes you don’t always win, but I think today, effort-wise, I think we won.

On his explosive 30-point performance:

Carry over. Carry over. I’m just trying to stack days. I think that’s my main thing right now, even though it is a little late. Just continue to stack days. Get ready for All-Star break and go out there and just hoop.

On his growing ability to draw foul shots:

Get downhill. I’m fast, so they’re going to foul. Simple as that. You can’t backpedal and guard me at the same time. I think about that. The same time as I’m going downhill, they’re backing up and they’ve just got to reach in. Sometimes I get the call and sometimes I don’t. I’ve got to continue to find ways to maximize that part, to go in there. If I feel like I’m not going to get the foul, no contact? Pump fake and kick out. Just trying to make plays like that.

Henderson also talks about his growing confidence, playing the Nuggets, back-to-backs against the champs, his birthday [today, as of publish], and his current reading habits.