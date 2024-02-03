Malcolm Brogdon Makes NBA “Likely to Be Traded” List

The NBA Trade Deadline falls on February 8th this year, less than a week from the time of this post. Anticipating the big day and the flurry of trades that will precede it, SBNation published a list of the 31 NBA Players Most Likely to be Traded in the coming week. With help from their respective NBA sites, the network selected one player from each franchise who’s definitely on the edge of moving. Candidates included Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert, and Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic.

Side Note: Acquiring the latter would create headlines with the same effect as a wrestling marquee advertising John Ceno as the main event. WOW! HEY! Oh, wait a minute...

Portland’s submission, courtesy of Blazer’s Edge, was guard Malcolm Brogdon. And may we say, he was among the most attractive players listed.

The Portland Trail Blazers won’t be in a hurry to make deals at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, but they won’t turn down a good offer either. The best word to describe them will be “non-anxious”. Their window to improve spans the next four years, not the next four months. They’ll make moves, or not, accordingly. That will make the designation “Most Likely to Be Traded” anemic. But the label, such as it is, belongs to guard Malcolm Brogdon. He’s been one of the best players for Portland this season, a real game-changer on a team that lacks them. But he’s 31 years old. That’s unsuitable for a rebuilding team. The same value shown to the Blazers this year will make Brogdon attractive to playoff contenders. His contract runs through 2025. Portland has the option of dealing him now, in the summer, or at next year’s trade deadline. They’ll wait for an attractive offer, then make the move.

Do you agree with the reasoning? Would you have submitted another candidate instead? Do any of the other 30 players on SBNation’s list get you excited? Share in the comments below.