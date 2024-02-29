Deandre Ayton Doubtful Against Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton has been listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The big man suffered the right hand sprain during the second quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Miami Heat, after colliding with Kevin Love.

INJURY REPORT 3/1 @ MEM:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Henderson (L Adductor Strain)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Ayton (R Hand Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Minaya (G League Two-Way) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 29, 2024

Ayton has recorded 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals over his previous 10 games.

In positive news, fellow big man Moses Brown has been upgraded to questionable after missing the past 25 games with a left wrist fracture.

However, Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Robert Williams III will miss the contest.

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart. Luke Kennard and John Konchar are doubtful and GG Jackson II is questionable.

The game will be the first of two on back-to-back nights against the injury-plagued Memphis franchise.