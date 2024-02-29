Hollinger: Chauncey Billups Dead Last in NBA Coach Rankings

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a rough go of it the last few years, and Head Coach Chauncey Billups isn’t escaping criticism.

In the podcast Dunc’d On Prime’s 2023-24 NBA head coach rankings (subscription required), Billups was ranked 28th and 30th respectively by hosts Nate Duncan and John Hollinger.

Duncan had Billups in his “bottom tier” of coaches, but gave Billups some grace for the lineups he’s been forced to use:

“Chauncey Billups has been killed by some of the injuries, and at least when they’ve been semi-healthy they’ve at least defended OK... I would argue that, at least in terms of who’s been available most of the season, that Portland has worse talent than San Antonio and Detroit and they have a better record.”

Hollinger didn’t mince his words, saying, “I had [Billups] 30th by virtue of the fact that he’s bad and he’s never been to the Finals or won six championships,” a reference to Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who were ranked lower according to Duncan.

The Billups discussion starts at approximately the 51:20 mark of Part 2 of their 2023-24 coach rankings.