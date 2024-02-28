Video: Max Strus Shocks the World with Game-Winning Heave

Max Strus shocked the world as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Dallas Mavericks last night 121-119 in Cleveland. In case you missed it, Dallas trailed by a point when Luka Doncic hit P.J. Washington for a layup with 2.1 seconds remaining, putting the Mavs up by 1. Cleveland had the ball, no timeouts, and needed to run the length of the floor.

They inbounded to Strus, and then this:

MAX STRUS WINS IT FOR THE CAVS



WHAT AN ENDING IN CLEVELAND! pic.twitter.com/fen3FfS056 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 28, 2024

If you missed it, you’re going to want to watch that a half-dozen times. It’s one of the darndest, purest game-winning shots in a long time. Congratulations to Max for hitting the shot (and 7 of the 10 threes he took in that game), inspiring legions of NBA fans to call, “STRUS” while heaving shots from two-thirds courts on playgrounds all over the world in the coming week.