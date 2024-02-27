NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers After Loss vs. Hornets?

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost eight straight games and remain winless since the All-Star Break.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 27 (previously No. 26)

The Blazers have dropped eight straight games, a stretch that now includes losses to the Pistons and Hornets. And with those, they have the worst record (3-6) in games played between the bottom six teams in the league. It’s kind of amazing that a team ranks lower offensively than this one, and the bottom two offenses will go head-to-head twice in Memphis this coming weekend. Though Brogdon played in both, the Blazers were the less efficient team (103.9 points scored per 100 possessions) as they split two games with the Grizzlies earlier in the season. With Memphis ranking 10th on the other end of the floor, the Blazers are playing their next six (and nine of its next 11) games against teams that rank in the top 10 defensively.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 28 (previously No. 27)

Here comes another long losing streak! The Portland Trail Blazers have lost eight straight games, the second-longest active losing streak in the league, and they have fallen to teams like the Pistons and Hornets during this stretch. Who knows what is going to happen in Portland, but there has to be some thinking regarding whether Chauncey Billups is the guy to lead this organization into the future. While everything that has transpired is not his fault, especially the organization trading away Damian Lillard, the Blazers have gone just 75-145 in the last three seasons with the future Hall of Famer at the helm.

Zach Harper, The Athletic: No. 29 (previously No. 27)