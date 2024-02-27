Blazers Not Dwelling on Hornets Loss Before Heat Come to Town

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to put their past behind them tonight when they play the Miami Heat.

In their last outing, the Blazers fell at home to the Charlotte Hornets after making just 34.7 percent of their shots, including a 3 of 32 performance from downtown. Going into tonight’s matchup against the Heat, Sunday’s game has become ancient history.

“Over-analyzing a game like this where you just weren’t making any shots, that thing [can] carry on to the next game and you don’t want to carry on, especially when you feel like you got good shots and as a team we put ourselves in position to get good shots and we just didn’t make,” Anfernee Simons said after Sunday’s loss. “Some of those times you just got to chalk it up and move on to the next one.”

The Blazers have lost eight games in a row, and for a rebuilding team, they need to be able to have a goldfish-like memory in order to come into the next contest with a fresh mindset. The Heat come into the game having played last night against the Sacramento Kings, so if they can get in a rhythm early and force Miami to play catch-up, they may be able to end their losing streak once and for all.

The Blazers and Heat are scheduled for a 7 p.m. PT tipoff.