Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers close out their disturbing homestand on Tuesday evening against the Miami Heat. One last chance then to give the home fans a win before hitting the road for three games. That’s right, they are 0-6 for their current homestand and have lost their last eight games in a row. Those wins at the beginning of the month over the 76ers and Bucks seem a very long time ago. If you missed the Blazers last game, good. If you must know though, Portland lost to the Charlotte Hornets 93-80 in a game that can be charitably described as very, very bad.

The Miami Heat come in to town with a spring in their steps. They are undefeated so far on their six game road trip with only the Blazers and Denver Nuggets standing in the way of an impressive clean sweep. On Monday evening they dispatched the Sacramento Kings 121-110, all while playing shorthanded due to injuries and suspensions after the rumble in New Orleans last Friday.

Miami Heat (32-25) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-41) - Tuesday, Feb. 27 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Moses Brown (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Scoot Henderson (out), Rayan Rupert (probable)

Heat injuries: Dru Smith (out), Josh Richardson (out), Tyler Herro (out), Terry Rozier (out), Orlando Robinson (out)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

From ralphzillo:

Miami is currently 7th in the East, but seems like a better team that that. Where would you rank them?

It’s easy to look at recent results and think they’ve turned it around and believe that they are going to not only make the playoffs, but do some damage. They have recent wins against the Bucks, 76ers and Pelicans. What’s not to like? I’m not convinced yet. Problems that have been highlighted before the All-Star break include 3-point defense, rebounding and figuring out a role for Terry Rozier. These aren’t the kind of problems that you solve by snapping your fingers and they just go away. One thing they have going for them is that they have one of the weakest remaining schedules, so I do expect them to finish strong and make the playoffs. I just don’t think they are going anywhere once they get there. Yes, I know, that’s what everyone was saying last year too. Unless I can be convinced though that they have genuinely solved the problems above I’ll stand by my pessimism. I’d say there are four teams better than them in the East: Boston, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia.

From Tiparillo:

Herro or Simons, who you got?

I’m biased but I’m actually amazed that there is even a discussion. Simons is more efficient, a better ball handler and far more athletic. Herro can score (given enough chances), and that’s something Miami really needs, but I think his situation flatters him quite a bit. I’m not sure how he’d do on a team where he wasn’t getting so much room. Meanwhile Simons is getting treated like the only guy on the Blazers who can create, which often he is. All that being said, I don’t think the Blazers have really given Simons the runway to really be his best. In my mind he’s a point guard. Period. I understand the roster dilemma the Blazers have but I’d love to seem him as the undisputed number one point guard for a whole season. That probably won’t happen, at least in Portland.

What To Watch For

Fatigue? Overconfidence? Miami had to play on Monday in Sacramento, so on paper the Blazers have the rest advantage. Miami is also on a bit of a run, with four wins in a row against very good teams. Might they be looking ahead to their matchup on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets? If you squint really, really hard you can come up with a scenario where the Heat come out flat and the Blazers come out flying after the affront to basketball that was the game against the Charlotte Hornets. Do you believe? Probably better to believe in a good draft pick than an upset here, but as they say, the game starts out 0-0.

What Others Are Saying

Heavy.com looks at the delayed development of Nikola Jovic.

From the outside, we have seen the growth and maturation of Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic only in fits and starts. He played two games in October. He played one game in November. He did not play at all from Thanksgiving to Christmas. In between he has been playing for Sioux Falls of the G League. But Heat star Bam Adebayo said there is a lot to Jovic and the improvement he has made that we don’t see.

Wes Goldberg of The Ringer profiles Jaime Jaquez.

It was one possession in a regular-season game in October, but that Spoelstra trusted Jaquez, a rookie who was drafted 18th overall just four months earlier, speaks volumes about the surprising impact he has made on the reigning Eastern Conference champs and the old-school approach that has made him a fixture in the Heat’s battle-tested rotation.

Paul Pierce isn’t worried for the Celtics about anyone in East except for one team.