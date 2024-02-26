Blazers’ Kris Murray Wants to ‘Hang Hat’ on Defense

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to turn the corner when they host the Miami Heat tomorrow night at the Moda Center.

After coming off a bad loss at home on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, the Blazers are moving forward.

“We want to go into every game and just play hard,” rookie Kris Murray said. “Give ourselves a chance and whether the shots fall or not we got to hang our hat on the defensive end. I think especially with Miami coming in that’s going to be big. They’re [a] good offensive team, good defensive team, so definitely moving the ball and getting stops that’s going be big.”

After scoring just 80 points against the Hornets, the Blazers have something to prove. Coming out with a stronger effort is going to be key in order for Portland to build stronger habits.

The Blazers and Heat are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday.