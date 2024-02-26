Rayan Rupert has been upgraded to probable for the Portland Trail Blazers games against the Miami Heat tomorrow night. The rookie Frenchman suffered a right ankle sprain playing for the Rip City Remix just before the All Star break.

INJURY REPORT 2/27 vs. MIA:



OUT

Malcolm Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Scoot Henderson (L Adductor Strain)

Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



PROBABLE

Rayan Rupert (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 27, 2024

Earlier today, the Blazers provided an update on Malcolm Brogdon who remains out for the Miami game with right elbow tendinitis. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year has been re-evaluated and is making good progress. He will continue to ramp up with an anticipated return to action.

Scoot Henderson is still working through a left adductor strain after competing in the Rising Stars game at All Star weekend.

Moses Brown is working back from a left wrist fracture and Shaedon Sharpe is convalescing from recent abdominal surgery. Robert Williams III is recovering from knee injury, working to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Blazers host the Heat at the Moda Center at 7pm tomorrow night.