Blazers Rookie Rayan Rupert Upgraded To Probable vs. Heat

Some good news coming out of the medical room.

By Adrian Bernecich
Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Rayan Rupert has been upgraded to probable for the Portland Trail Blazers games against the Miami Heat tomorrow night. The rookie Frenchman suffered a right ankle sprain playing for the Rip City Remix just before the All Star break.

Earlier today, the Blazers provided an update on Malcolm Brogdon who remains out for the Miami game with right elbow tendinitis. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year has been re-evaluated and is making good progress. He will continue to ramp up with an anticipated return to action.

Scoot Henderson is still working through a left adductor strain after competing in the Rising Stars game at All Star weekend.

Moses Brown is working back from a left wrist fracture and Shaedon Sharpe is convalescing from recent abdominal surgery. Robert Williams III is recovering from knee injury, working to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Blazers host the Heat at the Moda Center at 7pm tomorrow night.

