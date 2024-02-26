Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been out for two weeks with right elbow tendinitis, but the team announced an update in his progress today.

Malcolm Brogdon was re-evaluated today for his elbow tendonitis and is making good progress in his recovery. Brogdon will continue to ramp up with an anticipated return to action.

Brogdon, 31, has missed the last seven games. However, not all of that absence has been because of his elbow injury. He missed the first game due to a right knee contusion and two more with an illness.

In 39 appearances so far this season, Brogdon has averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. He was acquired via trade during the offseason from the Boston Celtics for Jrue Holiday.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center.