Who’s to Blame for Blazers Poor Season?

At 15-41, the Portland Trail Blazers hold the league’s fifth-worst record and the outlook isn’t as sunny as it used to be.

While there is still a lot of potential for the Blazers to figure things out, people are beginning to point fingers as to why Portland is where they are.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey is placing that blame on the coaching staff.

There’s only so much Chauncey Billups can do with the roster he’s been given, but the poor play of the Portland Trail Blazers’ young players has to fall on him and the player development staff, at least to some degree. Deandre Ayton is undoubtedly playing worse than he did at any point during his time as a Phoenix Sun (a statement backed up by Basketball Reference’s box plus/minus). Shaedon Sharpe is way below average by that same metric for the second season in a row and has actually seen a dramatic drop in shooting efficiency. Though it’s too early for definitive statements on Scoot Henderson’s long-term ceiling, he’s off to one of the worst starts we’ve seen from an NBA rookie in decades. Henderson is averaging 12.9 points on 11.8 shots, to go along with 4.7 assists and 3.0 turnovers. That’s way too much bad for that little good, and it’s translated to a minus-6.3 box plus/minus that’s tied for 938th among the 945 three-point-era rookie campaigns of at least 1,000 minutes.

Bailey also gives some responsibility to the front office for not fully committing to a rebuild and keeping players like Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon. However, those players could be traded at some point down the line.

While having a former Finals MVP and All-Star point guard in Chauncey Billups lead the way for a young team headlined by guards, his coaching job hasn’t been deemed a success. Time could heal some wounds, and patience is needed for a rebuild, but perhaps the Blazers would benefit from a coaching change just to shake up some variables and truly determine if coaching is a problem or if the players are responsible.

