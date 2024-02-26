Send Your Questions for Tuesday’s Blazers vs. Heat Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers finish their long run of games at home with a 7:00 p.m. Pacific tilt against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Miami fans seem to be looking forward to this one. Blazers fans not so much. After Portland played in one of the worst games of the entire NBA season on Sunday, fans can be excused for watching this one curled up in a blanket with some comfort food near by.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Heat for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Monday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Pistons game.

Thank you all in advance!