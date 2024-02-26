Suns to Host 2027 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA has a home for the 2027 All-Star Game, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA is nearing plans for Phoenix and the Suns to host 2027 All-Star Weekend, multiple sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov. One year into new governor Mat Ishbia’s ownership, Suns win an NBA All-Star bid. The Phoenix Mercury will also host 2024 WNBA All-Star.

This will be the fourth time Phoenix has hosted the event (1975, 1995, 2009). It also marks the third consecutive All-Star Weekend host site to be on the west coast.

In 2025, the Chase Center in San Francisco will host the All-Star Game. Then, one year later in 2026, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, the Intuit Dome, will host the event. And now, Phoenix will get its turn in three years time.