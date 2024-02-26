Blazers’ Deandre Ayton Turning Corner After Slow Start

The Portland Trail Blazers went 0-2 with losses to two teams on complete opposite ends of the standings. After starting the week with a loss to the defending champion Denver Nuggets, the Blazers ended the week with a loss to the bottom-dwelling Charlotte Hornets.

With an uninspiring loss that had little to be excited about against the Hornets, this week’s Blazer of the week comes from one of the only bright spots from that game. Deandre Ayton is this week’s Blazer of the Week.

Ayton had 26 points and 19 rebounds in the game against Charlotte, and was the only player who kept Portland afloat through large stretches of the game. In addition, he also recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Nuggets for averages of 24.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per game this week.

Ayton is in the middle of a very good stretch of basketball, averaging 18.6 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 63.3 percent from the field over his last 12 games. This past week was a culmination of that play.

Although the game against the Hornets left much to be desired from the whole team, the game against the Nuggets had much more promise. Ayton was a large part of that game as well. He had more help from his teammates, but his 22 points were second on the team and he also grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.

This season has shown that when Ayton plays well, the Blazers tend to have more success. Obviously, the Charlotte loss is a notable exception, but overall that theory tends to hold true. With Ayton’s struggles with inconsistency throughout the year, his ability to put together a really solid stretch over the last couple weeks is an incredibly promising trend for a Portland team that is taking stock of what pieces will fit the rebuild.

Complimenting Ayton in the starting lineup, and even managing to find a way to get a couple rebounds despite the dominant work on the glass, is this week’s honorable mention: Kris Murray.

Murray made the second and third starts of his career this week, and he immediately made an impact. Although he did not shoot particularly well, just 31.6 percent from the field, Murray was able to average 7.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game during the week. His minutes have been slowly increasing throughout the season, and when he got an opportunity to find himself in the starting lineup due to injuries, he capitalized in a major way. Murray has the potential to benefit from an increased role for the rest of the season, and he has earned that chance so far.

Which Blazer impressed you the most this week? Let us know in the comments!