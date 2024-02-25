Blazers’ Offense goes Missing in Loss vs. Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers lost 93-80 in a low-scoring affair against the Charlotte Hornets tonight at the Moda Center. The Blazers came into this game shorthanded, missing Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe from their regular rotation, and it showed as they struggled on offense all night. Those struggles were underlined and enflamed by a 9.4% shooting clip from beyond the 3-point arc.

Portland was led in scoring by Deandre Ayton who recorded 26 points and 19 rebounds while shooting a very efficient 68.8% from the field. Unfortunately, Ayton received very little support from anywhere else as the rest of the Blazers combined to shoot just 27.8% from the field.

Charlotte was led by Nick Richards’ 21 points. In addition to Richards, the Hornets also got 18 points from Miles Bridges and 17 points from rookie Brandon Miller.

If you missed any of the action, our quarter-by-quarter recap is here. Now, here are some key trends from the game.

Offense, anyone?

The Blazers had one of their worst offensive performances of the season, and that started all the way at the top. For a team already missing some of its best offensive weapons, the performance of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant became that much more important. However, the two combined to score just 25 points on 10/39 combined total from the field. With Portland’s two best offensive players not picking up the slack, the Blazers could never get any good offensive stretches throughout the game.

On the other end, the Hornets totaled just 93 points in the contest. Their offense was not particularly bad, but they suffered from a lack of chances to score because of the Blazers’ offensive rebounding. Portland grabbed 22 offensive rebounds, which meant that Charlotte ended up taking 20 less shots than the Blazers. For any viewer that enjoys dynamic offense, this game was not the one to watch.

Deandre Ayton

Ayton was the lone bright spot for Portland in the contest. His 26 points led all players and so did his 19 rebounds. Ayton has been playing great basketball in recent weeks after having some rough stretches early in the season. This game marked the ninth time in his last 11 games that Ayton has scored 18 or more points and the eighth time in that same span that he has recorded double-digit rebounds.

Of late, Ayton has served as a very good starting center, and he has made an incredibly positive impact in his time on the court. In this game specifically, his offensive production was one of the only things keeping this game from being a complete blowout. Although it never materialized, a comeback push from the Blazers was always within reach due to the Hornets not being able to fully pull away. Portland stayed in striking distance largely thanks to Ayton’s efforts.

Three-point shooting

Charlotte managed to shoot just 29.2% from deep in the game, not a great percentage. However, that number looks a lot better when considering that Portland made just three of its 32 attempts from behind the arc. The Blazers’ awful shooting all night made sure that they stayed behind the Hornets. With no stretch of hot shooting spurning a comeback, Portland kept chucking up threes in an attempt to close the gap slightly. Unfortunately, those threes served to just put the game further and further out of reach.

Simons, who was the Blazers’ best shooter playing in the game, missed all eight of his attempts from three, and Grant managed to make just one of his six. With the two of them ice cold from long range, Portland fought an uphill battle the whole contest to find and offensive spark.

Silver lining?

For Blazer fans that have shifted their focus away from this season, and more to the future, this game was a big one. With their win, the Hornets have now equaled Portland’s win total of the season at 15. In what is meant to be a rebuilding year for the Blazers, they now find themselves in a good spot to have the fourth-best lottery odds.

With little to no hope of catching the bottom three teams in the standings, the fourth best odds might be the lowest Portland can go. Charlotte has been on a hot streak recently, now winners of five of their last six, and that could cause them to move further up the standings, putting the Blazers firmly in the rearview mirror. You really have to be wearing rose-colored glasses to see any positive in this ugly loss though, even if you are rooting for losses more than wins. This game truly lived up to its billing as a battle of some of the lowest teams in the standings.

Up Next

Box Score

The Blazers will stay at home for a matchup with the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. PST.