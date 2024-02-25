Ice-Cold Blazers Get Stung by Hornets at Home

The Portland Trail Blazers shot 3-32 from behind the 3-point line tonight against the Charlotte Hornets at the Moda Center, good enough for 9.4%. Two of those makes came in the closing minutes of garbage time, by the way.

As is typically the case when a team shoots that poorly, the Blazers fell to Charlotte 93-80, unable to overcome that 3-point marksmanship and 34.7% overall shooting from the field.

After a 34-point first half put Portland down double-digits, the Blazers generated a flicker of hope by cutting the deficit to just five points in the fourth quarter. But the offense continued its trend of stutters and stops to help Charlotte pull away for good. The Hornets went back up by as many as 21 points before it was all said and done.

The rough night from 3-point land was spearheaded by Anferee Simons, who went 4-21 from the field, including 0-8 on 3s for 10 points. On the bright side, Blazers center Deandre Ayton put up an impactful 26 points and 19 rebounds while shooting 11-16 from the field.

For the opposition, Charlotte center Nick Richards led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Brandon Miller added 18 points on 8-18 shooting to go along with four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Here’s how the game unfolded.

First Quarter

The Blazers started the night active on defense, making solid rotations to force a shot clock violation on the first possession of the game. The good vibes quickly went south though, as a Portland turnover led to an and-1 in the fastbreak and ignited a 7-0 Hornets run.

After the Blazers started cold with the turnover, some misses and a blocked Simons 3-pointer, Ayton settled thing down by gaining deep post position for a righty hook off a feed from Grant. Then Ayton returned the favor by finding Grant for a right-wing 3 on the next possession. A swooping runner from Grant moments later tied the game back up at 7-7. Ayton and Grant accounted for Portland’s first nine points.

Simons got multiple looks from 3 in the early going but came out cold, starting 0-3 from the field. With all those early looks coming from deep, Simons found more success with his first drive of the game, drawing two free throws and cashing them in to make the score 12-11, Hornets on top.

Kris Murray, making his third career start, was another Blazer who came out cold from 3-point land, but he also found the net for the first time by attacking the rim strong and tipping in his own miss. A few plays later, Murray made up for a turnover by finding Ayton with a lob at the rim for two points.

The teams got caught up in a raggedy up-and-down affair in the first quarter. Portland extended its defensive pressure into the backcourt to force a few turnovers and crashed the offensive glass to generate multiple looks, but went terribly cold in the back-half of the quarter. The Hornets pushed the tempo on turnovers and especially on Blazer misses, generating easy transition dunks and free throw opportunities. These aspects of the game shone through in the box score: Portland and Charlotte shot 26.1% and 56.3% from the field, respectively, but Portland forced five turnovers and out-rebounded Charlotte on the offensive glass 6-1 to help mitigate that margin. It all amounted to a 24-18 Hornets lead after one.

Second Quarter

The Blazers’ cold stretch continued into the second period, allowing Charlotte to extend to a 28-18 lead. When Duop Reath scored in the paint at the 10:39 mark to make the score 28-20, it broke a streak of 11 consecutive misses for the Blazers.

That bucket didn’t help Portland magically find its rhythm, as the Blazers continued to struggle mightily to generate points with any consistency. They missed from 3, they missed at the rim, they missed tip-ins off those misses. They missed, missed, missed. When the game went to break at the 6:53 mark with the score at 35-24, Portland’s field goal percentage had dipped to 25.7%, including 1-13 on 3-pointers. To give the Blazers credit, they were battling on defense, but the Hornets slowly extended their lead with such little offensive resistance. (Even as I type this rebuke on the Blazers offensive struggles, Matisse Thybulle just got a great steal but smoked the breakaway layup. This is how things have been going. Okay, back to more official, third-person, past-tense writing).

Portland put up two more 3-point misses on open looks out of the timeout. Then Ayton threw up a lofty pass that got intercepted like a balloon and led to two easy ones for Charlotte. Thybulle was doing all he could with his artistic stylings on defense — innovative deflections and pokes leading to steals, a blocked 3-pointer — but the Blazers couldn’t extract much juice out of that fruit. Simons finally converted on a tough runner, his first make in 11 attempts. It made the score 42-28 at the 2:19 mark, leading to a Charlotte timeout.

In the closing seconds of the half, Cody Martin nailed a 3-pointer, and Grant responded with two free throws to make the score 47-34. All things considered, a 13-point deficit for Portland didn’t seem so bad at halftime. Ayton and Grant scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. No other Blazer scored more than four, as the team closed the half shooting 26% from the field and 5.9% on 3s.

Third Quarter

Murray started off scoring in the second half with a left-hand drive to the cup. Then Miller responded in kind with a 2-pointer on the other end to give him 13 points, continuing a solid night for the rookie going against the team many thought he’d go to in the 2023 NBA Draft. Even with those two buckets, the game continued to grind at its raggedy pace, with Portland still unable to establish a rhythm and Charlotte still unable to capitalize on the poor shooting by blowing the Blazers out of the water. The deficit hovered around 12-15 points for the first half of the third quarter. Portland called timeout at the 6:45 mark, trailing 57-42.

Ayton came out of the break with two consecutive midrange jumpers from just above the foul line. The big man was Portland’s lone consistent offensive option, carrying on a stretch of great basketball in recent weeks.

Later in the quarter, Grant ripped the ball away from Miles Bridges on the drive, then pushed it to the cup. He missed the layup, but Ayton was right there running the lane to put it back in. The bucket cut the deficit to 63-53 with 2:23 remaining and forced Charlotte to call for time as the Blazers gained a little momentum for the first time in ages.

At the 1:35 mark, Ashton Hagans, Portland’s newest two-way signing, made his presence felt with a physical put-back down low. Then Walker followed it up with a physical put-back of his own on the very next play. The offensive rebound combo brought Portland within eight points, cutting the deficit to single-digits for the first time since early in the second quarter.

The third quarter ended with the Hornets still on top, 70-59.

Fourth Quarter

Simons burst into the fourth quarter with a speedy slam dunk. Then Walker took a Matisse Thybulle deflection coast-to-coast for a layup. All of a sudden, the Blazers had real life, trailing 70-63. Charlotte quieted some of that momentum with a 3-pointer, but free throws from Ayton off another Portland steal kept the pressure on.

Simons then blew by the Hornets defense for a strong right-hand finish, cutting the deficit to just five points. The Blazers had multiple clean looks from beyond the 3-point arc during this mini run that would’ve really turned the tables and brought the house down, but again, couldn’t convert. A missed 3 from Simons led to a leak-out for Miller, pushing the Hornets’ lead back to 77-68 with 7:18 left. Timeout, Chauncey Billups.

Out of the break, the Blazers once again went cold and Bridges scored four straight points. Miller then scored on a hard drive and Martin added two free throws. It was all part of a 12-0 Hornets run. The deficit was back to 17, the largest differential of the night.

The run and the pain didn’t stop there. Richards picked off a Simons pass and then finished off the play with a runaway slam for the and-1. He missed the free throw, but the play still felt like the early dagger. A hook shot from Richards a few plays later pushed the lead to 91-70 with 3:07 remaining. Billups called timeout and called in the reserves. The rest of the game was nothing but a formality.

The Blazers are back at the Moda Center Tuesday night to take on the Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for a little after 7 p.m. PST.