Hollinger: Keep an Eye on Kris Murray Down the Stretch Run

With the All-Star Break come and gone, the NBA is entering the stretch run for playoff positioning and the play-in race. For the bottom third of the league, consisting of teams with playoff fates all but decided, they’re entering the final push to the bottom for NBA Draft Lottery positioning.

As Portland Trail Blazers fans know all too well from the past two seasons, this stretch generally comes with extended development for young prospects who spent most of the season waving towels on the bench.

Fans of these struggling teams may be partial to tune out during this period, but in a recent piece (subscription required), The Athletic’s John Hollinger gave each fanbase a reason to stay invested by picking an intriguing young player from each team who could benefit from the newfound opportunity.

For the Blazers, Hollinger selected rookie forward Kris Murray, the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Hollinger seemed puzzled the 15-40 Blazers hadn’t been able to clear consistent rotation room for the first-rounder already.

The Blazers have found big chunks of minutes for all their other young players — recent late second-rounders Toumani Camara and Jabari Walker are both over 1,000 minutes on the season, and Dalano Banton immediately ascended the starting lineup after being acquired in a salary dump. In the midst of it all, Portland has seemed remarkably uninterested in load-testing Murray, the 23rd pick in the 2023 draft. He’s only played 446 minutes all season, and while he hasn’t exactly lit the word on fire, it was a bit jarring to see him DNP’d until garbage time last Tuesday while Banton played 26 minutes. Murray, hopefully, will benefit from more run the rest of the way. While the results are very iffy so far — he had a meh run of 10 G League games, he has a PER of 9.3 in the pros, and he’s already 23 — it’s not like he’s fending off the ’86 Celtics for playing time. Three of Portland’s top five players in minutes have single-digit PERs, and two of them play the same position (more or less) as Murray.

Going forward, Hollinger said Murray still needs to prove his worth as a shooter, but noted Murray’s game is one that could notably improve by establishing more comfort and rhythm on the floor.

The central question is whether Murray can actually shoot. He’s the twin brother of Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, but this Murray is only at 32.2 percent from 3 with an odd, stiff, wide-legged stance. Murray’s historical shooting stats — 10 of 36 in the G League, 34.8 percent in three years at Iowa with a 69.9 percent mark from the line — don’t provide much encouragement. At the same time, these developmental minutes are much better off spent on Murray than on Banton, and Murray is a player archetype — dependent more on feel and craft than overwhelming athleticism — who could certainly benefit from the reps to figure out what works for him at this level. He’s also shown interesting flashes on defense, although the Blazers are overloaded with the “D-and-not-so-much-3” archetype already.

Hollinger’s prediction that Murray is due for more minutes in the closing months of the season is already coming true. Murray made his second start of the season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, playing a career-high 35 minutes. In that time, Murray scored nine points on 4-10 shooting (0-4 on 3-pointers), while adding eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and zero turnovers.