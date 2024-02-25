Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers, missing six players and riding a seven-game losing streak, take to the court in Portland to face the newly revitalized Charlotte Hornets, winners of four of their last five.

While a small winning streak does not make a season, for a team that has just 14 wins, adding four in about a week (not counting the All-Star break) is a big deal. The most obvious difference? The impact of Grant Williams who the Hornets acquired in a Feb. 8 trade that also landed them Seth Curry and a first-round pick in exchange for PJ Washington. Williams is averaging 17 and 5 on 48% shooting in his five games with the Hornets, well above his season and career averages.

With Hornets center Mark Williams out, Blazers big man Deandre Ayton might have more room to continue his own stretch of better play in what’s been a down year for him. Ayton is averaging 18 and 11 with 2 dimes, a steal, and a block over his last 11 games, and that even includes a two-point stinker against Minnesota before the All-Star break.

In a game where confidence matters — between two less-than-fully-healthy teams suffering through rough seasons — I would put my money on the team that’s seen more wins in the last few weeks than the other has seen in the last month.

Portland Trail Blazers (15-40) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-42) - Sun. Feb. 25 - 6:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Scoot Henderson, Rayan Rupert, Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III, Moses Brown (out).

Hornets injuries: Davis Bertans (doubtful); LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams (out).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since yours truly definitely made his very first shot in around the world during yesterday’s season ticket holder event...

...we’re asking you all to toss some questions at us for the game previews! Look for posts just like this one the night before the game, and we’ll plan to pick one or two (or more!) every game and answer them as best we can.

From conspirator5:

They’ve done pretty well lately. Assuming we lose this one, will we be able to take 4th place from them?

First of all, it was so great to meet you in person! For someone like me - who is a fake extrovert but has social anxiety that flares up often enough to make going to parties and stuff hard sometimes - it’s important to know that for every account that comments here, on Twitter, or anywhere else, there is a human being behind it. And while I won’t blow your cover by saying who you are, I will say I appreciated getting to chat.

To the question: Yeah, it’s definitely possible between now and the end of the season! There were some tweets not but a few weeks ago from credentialed reporters suggesting there is NO CHANCE AT ALL of the Blazers passing the Hornets for better lottery odds. These last few weeks have shown why making such declarative statements can be risky. Especially when you’re talking about teams that have so few wins, even a small hot streak can turn the tables, and it’s no different for Portland if they catch a wave in the next few months and find themselves with worse lottery odds than they’d have if the draft lottery were held today.

As it stands, the Blazers are just a game and a half behind Charlotte for fourth-best lottery odds, so yes, passing them isn’t out of the question. If Portland loses tonight, that gap becomes just a half-game.

From Recr:

Is LaMelo the next chronically injured Ball brother?

I hope not. Injuries suck, and he’s a ton of fun to watch when he plays. Even though they are two different people, it’s hard not to think that maybe your sibling having repeated injuries would at least make it statistically more likely that you would, too... but again, let’s hope not.

From Trailblazers101:

Question; How hard will the Trail Blazers try to tank this game?

Have you SEEN the injury report?? They don’t have to try to tank! But considering Charlotte is without LaMelo and aren’t a good team to begin with, the Blazers being battered doesn’t guarantee a loss.

About the Opponent:

Tony Jones of The Athletic (subscription required) said the “Hornets actually have reasons to be optimistic,” opting to not only use that as the headline but specifically use the word “actually” just in case you thought he was being snarky. He called out Brandon Miller specifically, who Charlotte chose with the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft over Scoot Henderson:

When you watch Miller for an entire game, every single possession, you grow an appreciation for everything he does to affect winning. And a lot of those things don’t show up on a stat sheet. It could be a defensive rotation here, a hockey assist there, or a subtle tap on an offensive rebound that gives the Hornets an extra possession. Miller affects almost everything on a court. He can shoot. He can handle and pass the ball. He’s an excellent and impactful defender. He’s a versatile and smooth offensive player. At 6-foot-9, he has the jumbo size for a shooting guard. When I watch Miller play, I see a younger version of LA Clippers forward Paul George. As controversial as this will sound, I would trade Ball and build around Miller. The Hornets already secured multiple assets at the deadline with the moves they made. Trading Ball would be selling high on a terrific talent who has had issues staying healthy.

Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer wrote about Hornets forward Grant Williams and how his leadership is helping the team:

Williams is more than a pseudo referee for the Hornets, though. He’s quickly woven himself into the team’s fabric since arriving with Seth Curry after being traded from Dallas to Charlotte for PJ Washington. He posted 24 points against Utah, and despite coming off the bench, he’s topped double figures in scoring in all four outings with the Hornets, reaching the mark he accomplished only twice in his final 12 games with the Mavericks. The Hornets are more balanced on each end of the court with Williams. It’s crystal clear. “In these four games, when he’s been on the floor we’ve been really good,” coach Steve Clifford said. “And, again, he plays well at both ends of the floor. And that’s what you need — two-way players. Creates a lot of offense for his teammates with his space shooting and the way he plays on offense.”

From Dan Lyons at SI.com, the Warriors’ Draymond Green took exception to how the Hornets, and specifically Grant Williams, handled themselves as Charlotte fell in their last game to Golden State 97-84: