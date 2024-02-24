Henderson To Miss First Game Against Miller, Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson will remain on the sidelines for tomorrow night’s game against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets.

INJURY REPORT 2/25 vs. CHA:



OUT

Malcolm Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Scoot Henderson (L Adductor Strain)

Rayan Rupert (R Ankle Sprain)

Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 25, 2024

The rookie guard missed Friday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets with a left adductor strain, six days after competing in the Rising Stars challenge at All Star weekend.

The young Hornets team include athletic wing Miller who was taken with 2nd pick in June, one spot ahead of Henderson. Pre-draft speculation debated over who was the best prospect behind the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama.

This season Miller has averaged 16.5 points on 38.2 percent three point shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.5 minutes a night. Henderson has recorded averages of 12.9 points on 31.0 percent from three, 3.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 27.0 minutes a night.

The Blazers will also be without Malcolm Brogdon (elbow tendinitis), Moses Brown (wrist fracture) and Rayan Rupert (ankle sprain). Portland will also be missing Shaedon Sharpe and Robert Williams III who are recovering from respective abdominal and knee surgeries.

The two teams tip off at the Moda Center at 6pm tomorrow night.