Submit Your Questions for the Blazers vs. Hornets Game!

Once again, you get another chance to have your questions answered at Blazer’s Edge, this time for our Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets preview!

In short: what questions do you have about tomorrow’s (Sunday Feb. 25) 6:00 PM matchup between Portland and Charlotte?

Share them in the comments section and we’ll pick a handful of responses to appear and get a response in our Hornets / Blazers game preview.

Reminder: your questions can be about basically anything - funny, serious, sarcastic - so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is later in the evening before the game. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on game day.

Thanks in advance for making this writer’s job easier, more interesting, and more fun :)