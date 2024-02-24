Is Deandre Ayton The Trail Blazers’ Future at Center?

Deandre Ayton’s first season with the Portland Trail Blazers hasn’t gone to script. Injuries and issues acclimating to a new game plan and a young roster have made many a Portland fan nervous about Ayton and his gargantuan contract.

The anxiety wasn’t helped two weeks ago when The Athletic’s Jason Quick reported the big man’s brief Oregon tenure had been defined by “tardiness and tantrums”. Quick also called for Portland to trade the former number one overall pick, just five months after he arrived.

Whether you agree with Quick or not, no one can deny the fact that the 25-year-old is a supremely talented seven-footer whose best years are almost certainly in front of him.

Despite multiple missed games to knee tendinitis earlier this season, Ayton is also one of the league’s more durable big men who’s already had an impact in the NBA Finals. He also makes sense on the Blazers youthful roster — only 18 months into his post-rookie contract, able to build alongside Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

In theory, Ayton has the tools to be a top five center in the league but whether he’s able to execute consistently remains to be seen.

In reality, he still has work to do.

How he landed in Portland

Ayton and forward Toumani Camara were the package that left the Phoenix Suns in the three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

For all intents and purposes, Ayton was an upgrade over Jusuf Nurkic, with the Bahamian a younger, more athletic and arguably better overall player. Nurkic is probably the superior facilitator but the actual numbers suggest only a negligible difference.

Ayton was taken with the first overall pick in 2018, ahead of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Anfernee Simons.

Coming out of the University of Arizona, some scouts pegged Ayton as a “poor man’s Joel Embiid” with athleticism and basketball instincts to burn. He remained in Arizona through his first five years as a professional athlete playing a major role in the Suns’ 2021 NBA Finals run.

Although Phoenix lost that series to the Milwaukee Bucks, Ayton announced himself as a center who could perform on both ends on the big stage. He went toe-to-toe with Brook Lopez and did his best against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Through half a decade with the Suns, Ayton put up averages of 16.7 points on 59.7 percent from the field, 10.4 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals. Impressive numbers for most NBA centers, particularly for someone with his age and experience.

On paper, James Jones and the contending Suns would have been mad to part with the big man as they entered the 2023-24 season with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

But we also need to remember that basketball is played by human beings. Reports had suggested Ayton had issues with both coach Monty Williams and point guard Chris Paul, who are ironically no longer with the Suns.

We can only speculate about what happened and whether said issues started on the court, in the locker room or from across the front office negotiation table. But whatever it was, both parties were clearly seeking a new situation and Portland was there to benefit.

Those readers connecting the discontent in Phoenix with the Quick story, might be within their rights to be concerned. But let’s also remember that Ayton was taken with that number one pick, a credential that not only comes with a bigger pay packet, but also a heck of a lot of pressure. When you see what Doncic, Young and Gilgeous-Alexander and co. are doing with their respective teams, that pressure was probably compounded.

I’m hazarding a guess and suggesting that having to defer to Durant, Booker and Paul didn’t sit well with Ayton, when the players taken behind him were taking lead roles with their respective teams. I’m not excusing him for the his alleged discontent — this is a team game — but it does make sense.

So when he was included in the Lillard deal, it probably wasn’t a surprise to those involved. He was given a second chance to find a home, in a lower-stress environment on a rebuilding team.

But Adrian, I hear you ask, he gets to a new situation and we still get that Quick piece?

It was a pretty scathing review from Quick, but honestly I’m taking that with a bucketful of salt. We’ve had no other reports of unhappiness with Ayton, who despite his quirky personality, seems to be toeing the Blazers' line.

I also have little issue with his contract. The Blazers are taking a flyer on a perhaps temperamental, but still extremely talented big man, owed almost $70 in the two seasons after this one. The risk has to be worth it at this point.

Ayton’s ability is unquestionable and while it’s taken him time to find a rhythm in Portland colors, the past month has given us a sneak peak into his impact on winning basketball.

Ayton’s Season

Through 38 games, Ayton is putting up a career-low 13.8 points per game. He is, however, on par with his career averages in field goal percentage (56.0%) rebounds (10.4), assists (1.7), blocks (0.8) and is enjoying a career high in steals (1.1).

This is despite a knee tendinitis injury and the fact that the rebuilding Blazers are still working things out. This inexperience directly impacts Ayton who, as a play-ender, relies on a functional offense to get him in a position to succeed.

In the three weeks leading into the NBA All Star break, the Blazers began to figure out how to best optimize the big man. This led to Ayton’s averages jumping to 17.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 62.4 percent from the field over 10 games.

He continued this form last night against the Denver Nuggets, putting up 22 points on 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from the field, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. He wasn’t able to stop Nikola Jokic but that seems like an impossible task for pretty much everyone at the moment.

When Ayton’s been on, he’s been a force, gobbling up rebounds, protecting the rim and hitting midrange shots like clockwork. The shooting takes me back to the days watching LaMarcus Aldridge posting up at the elbow and rarely missing.

Conclusion

As mentioned, Ayton is only 25, with more NBA basketball in front of him than behind. His body has more or less kept him on the court and he has the ability on both ends of the floor to contribute at a high level.

His contract is large, but manageable on a team made up predominantly of rookie and sophomore players. Whether he gets a similar sized deal in two and a half years is up to him, but it’s not an issue for the Blazers right now.

The only unanswered question is his desire to succeed and play within a team structure. While the Quick piece should be read, we should also remember that Ayton appears to be well liked by his teammates and by the broader Portland fanbase.

If any further concerns are raised then we might need to re-visit this. But with Ayton’s recent output and growing on-court connection with Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons, the Blazers should be happy where they stand at starting center.