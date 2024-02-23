Jokic Gets Triple-Double as Nuggets School Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers returned from the NBA All Star break on Friday only to be greeted with a game against the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. Budding superstar point guard Jamal Murray sat this game out, but former two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic was ready to go. And go he did, leading the Nuggets to a 127-112 victory over the injury-plagued Blazers. Jokic ended up one assist shy of finishing with back to back 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists games.

The Blazers stayed within striking distance all game long. Led in scoring by Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Deandre Ayton, Portland had answers for the Nuggets, but ultimately Jokic’s production and 34 points from Michael Porter Jr. were too much to overcome.

The bright spot for the Blazers tonight was forcing Denver coach Mike Malone to put the starters back in the game with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. It’s the little things in life that count.

If you missed the game, you can find our quarter-by-quarter recap here. After you’ve read that, here are the details that defined the contest.

Ayton Passing

Much has been said and written about Deandre Ayton this season. Quietly, Ayton has put together a decent first campaign for the Blazers. He has the ability to knock down a 15-foot jumper, but tonight against the Nuggets his vision in the passing lanes had me excited.

Maybe Ayton was inspired by his matchup against Jokic, arguably one of the best passers in NBA history. From the high post, Ayton made quick decisions to pass the ball down low to the open cutter or hit the open shooter in the corner for three.

Two passes tonight stood out to me. The first one happened at the 4:57 mark of the first quarter. Ayton threw a bullet pass to Toumani Camara who was being smothered by his defender. Somehow Ayton got the ball through, but sadly Camara missed the layup. This won’t show up in the box score, but it happened and Ayton needs to get credit for it.

The other pass occurred at the 4:30 mark of the third quarter. It wasn’t a direct pass, but a hockey assist that started the action. Ayton caught the ball at the high post, turned to face the basket then quickly threw it back to an open Matisse Thybulle who then smartly passed it to an open Dalano Banton for a three.

This is the type of impact the former number 1 overall pick can have on the game. Ayton has missed time this year due to injury, but if he can stay healthy for the rest of the season, the type of chemistry he’ll develop with his teammates will pay off huge next year.

We See You Dalano Banton

Two years from now, I really hope the Boston Celtics have massive regrets for trading Dalano Banton to the Blazers for three peanuts and a high five. Because of his length, Blanton jumps off the screen, but the way he finishes at the rim shows me there is something here with the former second round pick.

Banton’s layup with 50 seconds left in the 3rd quarter reminded me of Jason Tatum. He can avoid the defender while stretching out for the rim, making it almost impossible to block. I know that might seem like a crazy comparison and it probably is, but can’t a guy dream?

Banton finished with 14 points, 3 assists, and no turnovers in 20 minutes of play. The Blazers have 27 games left in the season and I want to see more of Banton.

Simon Says What’s Next?

Anfernee Simons is almost halfway through his four-year, $100 million dollar contract extension. He has proven himself as an elite shooter in the league and has improved his playing making skills.

A two-minute stretch for Simons in the third quarter that went something like this: 29-foot three-pointer made, 23-foot three-pointer made, 27-foot three-pointer made, assist, and another assist. Not many players in the NBA can have a perfect stretch of offensive basketball like that.

Simons shot an efficient 8-15 from the field with defensive specialist Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shadowing him wherever he went on the court. This type of defender used to bother Simons. It bothered him just a week ago against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

I can’t be sure, but it seems to me Simons put in some work over the All Star break. The only issue is, we have seen this from Ant Simons before. All-Star caliber players tend to make the leap at the point in their career where Simons currently finds himself. What is that leap going to be?

Simons himself may never be a defensive stopper, but he needs to be serviceable. The Damian Lillard and CJ McCullum era was plagued by a lack of backlcourt defense. If Simons is going to make the leap and be a leader on a championship contender, he has to find areas to improve and follow through.

Steals, Deflections, and Transition Points Oh My

Portland was mostly outclassed by the Nuggets tonight, but at least the Blazers can say they converted more steals than their division rival. This wasn’t a fluke. Portland has been in the top of the league in steals all season long. Led by magician Matisse Thybulle, the Blazers make it a point to jump passing lanes, pick up full court, and throw their hands in the air whenever the opponent is attempting a pass.

For a young team, steals can help establish tempo and create easy transition buckets. The only issue for the Blazers is actually converting those easy buckets. From the 11 steals the Blazers had tonight, they only scored 12 total points. And those 12 points actually came off all turnovers, not just steals… Yikes.

Steals can be deflating for the opposing team, but only if you can make them pay. Maybe Coach Billups and the rest of the staff need to run those good old 3 on 2, 2 on 1 drills in practice.

Second Unit Strong

Okay it’s silver lining time. The Blazers were missing Malcom Brogdon, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Robert Williams III for tonight’s game. These four players are either starters or rotational bench players. The Blazers need all the help they can get right now, but with these guys out, others have to step up.

Playing time in the league for an up and coming player is like gold. Young Blazers like Kris Murray, Doup Reath, and Banton benefit greatly with extended minutes. Ideally, Portland is building a strong bench unit by giving these young guys more playing time and allowing them to develop on the fly.

Denver has a championship level roster, but there were stretches tonight where the Portland second unit guys outplayed the Nuggets’ second unit guys. If the Blazers are able to stretch leads in the second and late-third quarters of games, they will find themselves racking up more the W’s in the win column.

Up Next

The Blazers get a slightly fairer matchup on Sunday evening at the Charlotte Hornets come to town. The game starts at 6:00 PM, Pacific.