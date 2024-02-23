Joker Goes Wild Again as Nuggets Top Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers had energy, drive, and plenty moxie as they faced the World Champion Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center on Friday night. They did not have guards Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. They really, really did not have MVP center Nikola Jokic. That privilege belonged to Denver. They took full advantage.

Jokic posted a strong triple double against Portland with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 14 assists. Michael Porter, Jr. had a new season high with 34. Colin Gillespe had a career-high 18 off the bench. Jerami Grant put in 25 for the Blazers and Deandre Ayton added 22, but Portland’s best contributors seemed like bit players compared to Denver’s troupe. The Nuggets shot 58.8% from the field, 39.4% from the three-point arc on their way to an easy 127-112 win over the Blazers.

Here’s how the game unfolded.

First Quarter

The Blazers and Nuggets started the game by trading half-hearted jumpers in the halfcourt. Each hit a three, but threw up enough bricks in the process to demolish a glass factory. Denver obliged by turning over the ball multiple times, which allowed Portland transition buckets, staking the home team to a brief, 8-3 lead. It was short-lived. Denver also started running, quick-posting with tall guys that Portland had no hope of defending. A couple of minutes after Portland built their advantage, Denver erased it and then some. The Nuggets led 16-12 with 5:00 remaining.

The devil-may-care pace of play favored Portland’s energy players. Toumani Camara, Danalo Banton, and Jabari Walker looked pretty good in the middle minutes of the period. But all the energy in the world wasn’t stopping Nikola Jokic, who accumulated 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in the quarter. Denver still had trouble hitting threes, back-ironing almost everything. That’s the only thing that kept the Blazers anything close to close. The Nuggets led 25-20 after one.

Second Quarter

Portland’s second unit kept up the energy at the start of the second, running Denver’s bench harder than they wanted. Duop Reath, Jerami Grant, and Danalo Banton all scored deep in the lane, converting before the Nuggets defense could set up. The Blazers were within a point, 30-29, with 8:30 left in the second.

With 7:10 remaining, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finally got a three to fall. That was a bad sign. On the next possession, the Blazers turned it over. They forced a miss on the run-out, but Michael Porter, Jr. converted a bunny off of the offensive rebound, another bad sign. Head Coach Chauncey Billups called a timeout at the 6:54 mark, Portland suddenly down 39-31.

On the possession after the timeout, the Blazers ran a play for Deandre Ayton in the lane. He got a good look, but missed it. Jabari Walker grabbed the offensive rebound three (3) times, but couldn’t put the ball in the hole. Nikola Jokic snagged the fourth rebound, starting a quick outlet opportunity that found Porter, Jr. open for a three, which swished. At that point, the game was in danger of breaking.

Denver’s three-point shooting remained strong as the period unwound. That allowed them to fend off any attempts at a rally. The Blazers scored inside well enough, but with Porter, Jr. and Colin Gillespie popping threes like so many Valentine’s Smarties, two-pointers and free throws just weren’t enough. Portland had 30 points in the paint at the half, but Jokic was up to 13 while Porter, Jr. poured in 22. The Nuggets led 63-48 at intermission.

Third Quarter

Portland made a concerted effort to get the ball to Deandre Ayton at the top of the third, trying to force Nikola Jokic to play defense instead of just destroying them in every other conceivable way. In retaliation, Jokic took the middle of the floor on offense, getting up easy looks that nobody—including Ayton—could deny.

Center-based offense kept the tempo slow. That took away one of the wildcard elements on which the Blazers relied in order to defeat their more talented, accomplished opponents. Portland hit shots just fine in the halfcourt, but there were never going to be enough of them to overcome the double-digit deficit and they were never going to be better at it than Denver.

Anfernee Simons stroked a trio of threes in the first half of the third period. His awakening was a new element, giving Portland a further glimmer of hope. But the fireworks couldn’t break the Blazers past the double-digit mark.

Jokic continued to dominate throughout the period. He bullied Ayton and downright destroyed Duop Reath after the shift substitution. Finally, Portland started sending three men to take the ball out of his hands. That simply led to his 10th assist of the game with three minutes left in the third, giving Joker yet another triple-double versus the Blazers.

By the time the quarter ended, Portland trailed 95-77.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth period went about as you’d expect. Jerami Grant hit a four-point play with 7:19 remaining; Denver’s Peyton Watson picked up a Flagrant 1 on the close-out. That started a mini-explosion of six straight points. In aggregate, that brought Portland back within 16. It wasn’t near enough. And that was with Denver playing guys from the deeper bench. When they brought the starting unit back in. the outcome was a foregone conclusion. Jokic ran a pick and roll clinic as the clock ran towards triple-zero, pouring salt into the already-open wounds. As it turned out, it couldn’t click fast enough.

Up Next

Stay tuned for extended analysis of the game coming soon!

Boxscore

The Blazers get a slightly fairer matchup on Sunday evening at the Charlotte Hornets come to town. The game starts at 6:00 PM, Pacific.