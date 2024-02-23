Nuggets vs. Blazers Second Half Discussion Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are returning to the floor after a week away tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

This is your Game Day discussion thread, open for all your conversational needs. This is the second half thread. Be sure to enjoy the conversation and stay tuned after the game for recaps and analysis!

Denver Nuggets (37-19) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-39) - Friday, Feb. 23 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Nuggets injuries: Vlatko Cancar (out), Hunter Tyson (out)

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Moses Brown (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Scoot Henderson (questionable), Duop Reath (probable), Jabari Walker (questionable)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!