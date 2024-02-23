Portland Trail Blazers guard Ashton Hagans is feeling a little more stable after signing a two-way contract with the team.

Hagans, 24, signed a 10-day contract with the Blazers on Feb. 8. In four games with the Blazers, he averaged 2.8 points per game and played over 20 minutes in two of those contests. His performances impressed coach Chauncey Billups

“I was happy with how he played during his 10-day,” Billups said. “He’s just a scrappy guy he’s an actual real point guard out there trying to make plays for everybody, picking the ball up full court, pushing the ball on the other end. He did a good job.”

“I love to see people get what they deserve. He’s played well for us in the Remix and he’s been a staple and driving force for them and to get this opportunity, I think is great.”

With Malcolm Brogdon sidelined for the next two weeks and Scoot Henderson also dealing with injuries, having a point guard like Hagans helps the team’s depth as they begin the second half of the season.

Hagans and the Blazers are back in action tonight at home against the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.