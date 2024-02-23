Blazers Extend Moda Center Lease with 5-Year Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are keeping their Moda Center home for a little while longer, according to Rose Garden Report insider Sean Highkin.

Some news: The Blazers and the city of Portland have reached agreement on a 5-year lease extension for the Moda Center as talks continue around a long-term development project in the Rose Quarter area. The team’s original 30-year lease signed in 1995 was set to expire in 2025. Now, they’re locked in through 2030 and then the team will have an option to extend an additional five years through 2035.

This is a major check off the Blazers’ to-do list with the lease expiring at the end of next year. While there is a goal to eventually find a new home, the Moda Center will continue to house the Blazers for the next decade plus.

