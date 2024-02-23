Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are finally back on the court! Well, at least some of them. If you thought the long break would allow the team to heal and get back to a reasonably full squad you are sadly mistaken. The Blazers will be starting their fourth-choice at point guard which is never a good sign. On top of that, the defending champs are in town.

The Denver Nuggets went into the All-Star break with a sour taste in their mouths. Losing three in a row isn’t something this team should be doing. There is also a feeling that their overall record is significantly worse than it should be, and the sense in Denver is that they need to start playing more consistently if they want to mount a serious title defense. Regardless, they did start the post All-Star portion of the season on a positive note, defeating the Washington Wizards 130-110 on Thursday.

Denver Nuggets (37-19) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-39) - Friday, Feb. 23 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Moses Brown (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Scoot Henderson (questionable), Duop Reath (probable), Jabari Walker (questionable)

Nuggets injuries: Vlatko Cancar (out), Hunter Tyson (out)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

conspirator5:

Is curent Jokic better than prime Sabas or nah?

The thing about Arvydas Sabonis is that we never saw prime Sabonis. I don’t just mean Blazers fans either. I’d argue that prime Sabonis never existed. His career was an unending string of serious injuries starting at age 21. Some say that in his 20s he was never given proper medical treatment and was put on the court too soon after his injuries, limiting his potential in even his best seasons. Those injuries didn’t stop him from becoming the best center in Europe before he came to the NBA, but that was in spite of his body never being at 100%. The unanswerable question is just how good he could have been with healthy knees, ankles and the rest. We can only guess. I think that Jokic is probably better now than Arvydas ever was, but Arvydas did things no one had ever seen a center do and he changed the game. Without injuries starting at such an early age he might have not only been better than Jokic, the mythical prime Arvydas might have been a top 10 NBA player of all time.

From MyTravelTrailer:

In your opinion, what defines a trap game? Am I crazy for yelling Den vs Por TRAP GAME! I feel like we are winning tomorrow.

There are a lot of definitions out there, but I’d say a trap game is when a stronger team plays a weaker team, but there are special circumstances that make it so that if the stronger team doesn’t come out with both barrels blazing there is a real chance they could lose the game. The problem is I just don’t see what the special circumstances could be. Sure, there is a non-zero chance the Blazers could win, but what are the identifiable special circumstances that might give the Blazers a chance? Denver overlooking them? Frankly the Nuggets should overlook them. With all of the injuries yet again keeping key players off the court for Portland, The Nuggets should take this one while hardly breaking a sweat. I’d argue that even if Portland somehow wins it wasn’t a trap game, it was just an ugly, ugly loss for Denver. There just isn’t any identifiable X factor that indicates that the Blazers have an opportunity to pull this off, even if Denver is a bit sluggish.

What To Watch For

The Blazers getting on their horses and making Denver run. I have no confidence this will happen, but I’m going to watch for it anyway. The Nuggets are the second game of a back-to-back. The Blazers haven’t played in over a week. The Nuggets want to get this game over with and get to San Francisco. The Blazers are full of guys with something to prove. I’d love to see the Blazers make the Nuggets run back on defense and just outwork them on both ends of the court. Sigh. Let a Blazer’s Edge preview writer dream.

What Others Are Saying

Mark Knudson of Mile High Sports isn’t too impressed with the state of the Nuggets.

Nuggets Nation wants badly to believe their team can and will flip a switch and return to playing dominant basketball like they did last season. However, if we’re being honest, this Nuggets team has only played dominant basketball on a select few occasions this season, and there’s not much reason to think that they can suddenly morph into what they haven’t been all year. This flawed Denver team is in real trouble.

No roster additions? No problem according to Zach Mikash of Denver Stiffs.

The Denver Nuggets stumbled into the All Star break. There’s no sugar coating that. Back to back blowouts with excuses to justify poor performance were punctuated by a complete collapse on their homecourt against a Sacramento Kings team who had every excuse in the book to not show up. By the time the Nuggets players were headed to Cabo (and Nikola Jokic to Indianapolis) the angry fervor from fans was palpable. It’s in fans nature to get caught up in the moment. Despite the Nuggets putting up one of the best records in the league, the subpar performance unfolding in front of the fan base the week prior to the break was the only thing that was considered. And….that’s perfectly normal and fine for a fan to do. However, it will bleed into criticism of any and everything and perhaps the biggest criticism being levied recently in light of the bumps in Denver’s road is their lack of movement during the trade deadline and apparent lack of interest in adding to the roster via the buyout market. While the criticism is understandable, it’s also misplaced.

Wow.