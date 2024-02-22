Henderson Added To The Injury List After All Star Appearance

After eight days off, the Portland Trail Blazers injury list continues to grow with guard Scoot Henderson to miss tomorrow’s home encounter with the the Denver Nuggets.

Henderson is listed with left adductor strain despite participating in the Rising Stars event at All Star weekend in Indianapolis six days ago.

INJURY REPORT 2/23 vs. DEN:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Henderson (L Adductor Strain)

Rupert (R Ankle Sprain)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



QUESTIONABLE

Walker (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 23, 2024

Malcolm Brogdon continues to rehab the tendinitis in his right elbow and Shaedon Sharpe is still work on his recovering from his recent lower abdominal surgery.

Rookie Rayan Rupert suffered a right angle sprain just before the All Star break while Moses Brown edging close to his return from a left wrist fracture.

Veteran big Robert Williams III will not take the court until next season as he recovers from early season knee surgery.

Sophomore forward Jabari Walker is questionable for tomorrow’s game at Moda Center, as he deals with a right ankle sprain.

The Blazers enter the final third of the season with a 15-39 record, good enough for second worst in the Western Conference.