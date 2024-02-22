Rasheed Wallace Talks “Jail Blazers”, 2000 Conference Finals

Former Portland Trail Blazer All-Star Rasheed Wallace sat down for an interview with former Blazer Evan Turner on Turner’s podcast this week to discuss many aspects of his career. Part of Wallace’s interview focused on his tenure as a Blazer, and of the “Jail Blazers” moniker his iteration of the team earned in the early 2000’s

You can watch the full episode here. The interview with Wallace begins around the 30-minute mark, and the Jail Blazers discussion begins at about the 55-minute mark.

Here are some key quotes from Wallace’s discussion about being a Blazer.

On the Jail Blazers nickname:

First of all, the media gave us that because it rhymed with Trail Blazers. But think about it, ain’t nobody go to jail on that team so that’s just some negative shit they wanted to say about us. Which surprised me because we’re the only professional team in this little market, so why do you want to sit up here and say bullshit about the one professional team? You can talk to any of the guys on that team ... they’ll tell you I’m a cool teammate, I just don’t fuck with the media side of it. Well, while we were playing, I didn’t fuck with the media side of it. Because ... to me that was all corporate.

On the legacy of the 1999-00 Blazers team:

I will always look at that Blazers team as, you know, we folklore. We did have a good team, we were right there knocking. We was six minutes away from meeting the Pacers in the Finals, but it wasn’t meant to be. We came out, we missed 13 straight shots. And LA [Lakers] they came. [Brian] Shaw hit the banker, Kobe [Bryant] threw the oop to Shaq [O’Neal], Kobe hit a couple shots. Next thing I know, I look up at the [scoreboard] ... and I’m like goddamn, the game is over already, we were just up. I gotta look at the basketball gods, it wasn’t time, it wasn’t time.

Wallace played with the Blazers from 1996 to 2004, earning two NBA All-Star nods in the process.