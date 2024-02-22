Grading the Trail Blazers at the All-Star Break: Ayton, Camara, Walker

The Portland Trail Blazers are traveling back from the NBA All-Star Break, ready to resume their regular-season schedule against the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening. As their 15-39 record indicates, plenty has gone wrong for the Blazers this season. A few silver linings decorate the clouds too.

Over the next couple days, we’re going to be grading Portland’s players for the first half (and a bit more) of the season, looking at who’s excelled, who’s stumbled, and everything in between.

Here are a couple of things you need to know:

I hate grading. I find it presumptuous. But it’s a universally-known way to convey basic ideas, so we’re going to stoop to using the convention here. If all you take away from the exercise is, “Dave gave so-and-so a B-,” then you’re probably concentrating on the wrong thing. The grades serve the explanation rather than the explanation justifying the grade. To provide necessary nuance, I’m going to provide two grades. One is absolute, gauging the player in the abstract, without intervening context or feelings. This is the, “Here’s the test, that’s what you got, so that’s your grade,” kind of analysis. You either do it or you don’t, period. The second grade will be more on a curve, taking into account expectations, improvement, and other context clues that might modify the first.

One way to look at it is that we’re grading players by NBA standards and in their Trail Blazers environment, two different outlooks. Another might be, “There’s plenty of reason to love this player in Portland but you still can’t trade him for much more than second-round picks.” You’ll get the idea as we go along.

Deandre Ayton

Stats: 13.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game over 37 appearances, shooting 56.0% from the field

Absolute Grade: C-

Weighted Curve: C

The Portland Trail Blazers were hoping to coax out the superstar potential of the former first-overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft when they traded for Deandre Ayton last summer. So far, they’ve gotten the same Ayton who played for the Phoenix Suns for the past five years, with a couple of asterisks.

Ayton has played intermittently. In Phoenix, his seasons topped out at 70 games, and he neared that mark only twice. So far for the Blazers, he’s appeared in 37 out of 54 potential opportunities. Extended outward, that ratio would give him 56 games for the season. That’s not enough on this impoverished roster.

Ayton’s rebounding is right in line with his career averages, which is good. His offense has degenerated in Portland. His 56% average from the field looks incredibly impressive, but his career average is 59%. He’s scoring massive career lows per game, per possession, and per minute.

Ayton’s defense is just as spotty. His contributions vary from game to game, sometimes from play to play. It’s not all his fault, however. Portland needs a shot blocker like a fish needs water. Ayton doesn’t have that skill or instinct in his portfolio.

To overcome his defensive shortcomings, Ayton needs to be an offensive monster for the Blazers. He’s just not. He is, however, the only starting-caliber center the Blazers have. That alone rescues his weighed grade just a smidge, Both he and the team will need to show more before this becomes any kind of happy story, however. For now, it’s just a 7-foot pile of “meh”.

Toumani Camara

Stats: 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, in 23.6 minutes per game over 53 appearances, shooting 43.6% from the floor, 30.8% from the three-point arc

Absolute Grade: C

Weighted Curve: A

If the Blazers can lay claim to any feel-good story in this losing season, Toumani Camara is it. A throw-in product of the same trade that brought Ayton to Portland, Camara has become a fixture in the rotation, starting 33 times as a rookie. Defense is his calling card. He’s built like a brick, but mobile, with the disposition of a bulldog. It’s everything a defense-preaching coach could ask for, and Camara’s enthusiasm has been a breath of fresh air on this roster. He’s made the front office look smart, starting to carve out a career for himself.

Offense is an obvious weakness. Camara is not a scorer. His three-point shot has not developed yet. That leaves the Blazers in the same position with Camara as they are with Matisse Thybulle: craving his defense but unable to survive the pressure put on their scorers when he plays. If Thybulle would be an ideal 7th man on a contending roster, Camara would be a brilliant 10th man. And yet he’s starting, or nearly so, in Portland.

Camara will grow. His future prospects are hopeful; the physical gifts and commitment are embedded in the foundation. For now, though, he’s a decent rookie with a solid skill set on defense who’s getting a bit more opportunity than he otherwise would have. That makes him a player to keep half an eye on league-wide, but a big success for the Blazers in a year they desperately need same.

Jabari Walker

Stats: 8.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 offensive rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game over 50 appearances, shooting 46.9% from the field, 26.9% from the three-point arc

Absolute Grade: C

Weighted Curve: A-

There’s nothing wrong with Jabari Walker. Portland’s coaching staff loves him, likely for his motor, his ability to cover the floor, and his capacity for corralling offensive rebounds, which they covet. Walker is smooth, but he’s also a throwback to a time when forwards were bulky and unafraid to throw around their mass, He’s not a bodybuilder, but in the modern day, he’s enough.

Like many of his teammates, Walker suffers from being a utility contributor with one or two well-defined strengths rather than an all-around, complete player. Those targeted gifts have an outsized effect for this chaotic, ever-shifting lineup, though. Playing 50 out of 54 games in this injury-plagued season is a godsend.

If Walker could hit a decent percentage from the arc, he might be able to carve out a long-term role. For now, he’ll remain a player the Blazers love, an interesting, young, energetic prospect to watch from a league-wide perspective.