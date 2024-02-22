Send Your Questions for Friday’s Blazers vs. Nuggets Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers are finally back on the court at 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday. The opponents are the Denver Nuggets, winners of two against the Blazers earlier in the month in Denver. This time the Blazers will be playing at Moda Center. Will playing on the home court put the Blazers over the top? Denver also has the disadvantage of having to play a game in Denver on Thursday night, so hey, you never know.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Nuggets for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Thursday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Pistons game.

Thank you all in advance!