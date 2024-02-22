Kings Analyst Fired After Incident at High School Game

Sacramento Kings broadcaster Matt Barnes has been dismissed following an incident with a high school announcer at his son’s basketball game. Barnes was complaining to referees and apparently the protest went too far. The Sacramento Bee described the exchange:

Barnes attended the game between Crespi Carmelite and Harvard-Westlake. The Los Angeles Times reported Barnes engaged Harvard-Westlake student announcer Jake Lancer during the school’s live stream broadcast after one of his sons was whistled for a technical foul. Video posted to social media showed Barnes putting his right hand on Lancer’s shoulder before other adults intervened. Barnes allegedly threatened to slap Lancer. “He said, ‘What do you think you’re looking at?’” Lancer told freelance sports reporter Jack Pollon. “And I said, ‘You’re screaming you’re a (expletive) to the refs mid game while I’m trying to announce, don’t touch me,’ and then he said, ‘I’ll slap the s--- out of you.’”

Barnes apparently tried to cover his actions by blaming the high schooler, but video of the event does not align with Barnes’ explanation.

Barnes was a co-host on Kings pregame and postgame shows for NBC Sports California.