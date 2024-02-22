Grading the Trail Blazers at the All-Star Break: Simons and Thybulle

The Portland Trail Blazers are traveling back from the NBA All-Star Break, ready to resume their regular-season schedule against the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening. As their 15-39 record indicates, plenty has gone wrong for the Blazers this season. A few silver linings decorate the clouds too.

Over the next couple days, we’re going to be grading Portland’s players for the first half (and a bit more) of the season, looking at who’s excelled, who’s stumbled, and everything in between.

Here are a couple of things you need to know:

I hate grading. I find it presumptuous. But it’s a universally-known way to convey basic ideas, so we’re going to stoop to using the convention here. If all you take away from the exercise is, “Dave gave so-and-so a B-,” then you’re probably concentrating on the wrong thing. The grades serve the explanation rather than the explanation justifying the grade. To provide necessary nuance, I’m going to provide two grades. One is absolute, gauging the player in the abstract, without intervening context or feelings. This is the, “Here’s the test, that’s what you got, so that’s your grade,” kind of analysis. You either do it or you don’t, period. The second grade will be more on a curve, taking into account expectations, improvement, and other context clues that might modify the first.

One way to look at it is that we’re grading players by NBA standards and in their Trail Blazers environment, two different outlooks. Another might be, “There’s plenty of reason to love this player in Portland but you still can’t trade him for much more than second-round picks.” You’ll get the idea as we go along.

Anfernee Simons

Stats: 22.9 points, 5.3 assists in 33.5 minutes per game over 31 appearances, shooting 43.3% from the floor, 48.8% from the three-point arc.

Absolute Grade: B

Weighed Curve: A-

If any Trail Blazers player holds the heir apparent designation to the now-departed Damian Lillard’s throne, it’s shooting guard Anfernee Simons. Simons is a point-producer, One of Portland’s few multi-level scorers, the only one who’s a perpetual threat with the ball in his hands. For perspective, Simons’ average of 22.9 ppg this year is only 1.5 points below Lillard’s average with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Simons shoots a far higher percentage from the field and the arc.

Simons has been able to take over games upon occasion. Portland has more options, and far more firepower, when he’s on the floor. At this moment, he’s indispensable for the team.

That doesn’t mean he’s perfect. Opposing teams have shut down the Blazers on multiple occasions simply by double-teaming Simons. Neither he nor his teammates deal well with that pressure. Simons’ defense isn’t great. He’s a little short and a little slight for the shooting guard position. The Blazers have played him at point, both with and instead of Scoot Henderson. Simons is an adequate distributor, no better. He can get his own shot anytime, but he’s not a natural playmaker and hasn’t acquired the rhythm yet.

Because of this—and in part because of Portland’s massive needs in the defensive, scoring, playmaking, and superstar departments—it’s as easy to define Simons by what he’s not as what he is. His inability to lift the franchise so far should not obscure the fact that he’s developed into a really good offensive player, not an A-level star but the next best thing. That was far from guaranteed when he was drafted 24th overall with no college experience back in 2018. But Simons also evokes a question plaguing the Blazers at several positions: does being the only guy on the team who can fill this role right now make him the answer automatically?

Time will tell on that one. At this point, Simons is doing what he’s supposed to—and what nobody else can—with the possessions and minutes he’s given. A B-level player with A-level offense stands out for the Blazers right now. Maybe that says more about the team than Simons himself, but he’s still a big part of what they do and hope for.

Matisse Thybulle

Stats: 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals in 23.0 minutes per game over 52 appearances, shooting 38.8% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point arc

Absolute Grade: B

Weighted Curve: A

Matisse Thybulle is one of the better off-ball defenders in the NBA. He hasn’t disappointed in Portland, becoming a menace in the passing lanes and helping the Blazers generate much-needed tempo from their defense.

Thybulle’s averages this year are right in line with those from this five-year career, save his shooting percentage, which is at a serious career low. The Blazers don’t ask Thybulle for offense, though. Hitting an outlet three checks all the boxes required, as long as he keeps his hands busy on the other end.

In that way, Thybulle is almost the inverse of Anfernee Simons, doing things on defense that nobody else can, proving himself irreplaceable to the current team, but also bringing offensive liabilities that call into question his long-term utility. Thybulle would be a near-perfect 7th-8th man on a championship contender. As a franchise cornerstone, he’s not suitable.

Thybulle is a puzzle piece with nothing to link to. Fielding him is like getting an “A” in an elective that’s far enough off of your core curriculum that it barely matters. That’s more of an indictment of the current team than the player, though. Thybulle remains who he’s always been, and that’s pretty darn good considering his role and salary.

Stay tuned for more grades and analysis coming soon!