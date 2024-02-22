The Portland Trail Blazers are filling their final two-way contract spot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing G Ashton Hagans on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Hagans — undrafted out of Kentucky — was a G League All-Star for the Rip City Remix.

The move comes after the team converted Duop Reath’s contract from a two-way deal to a standard one. Now, Hagans joins Ibou Badji and Justin Minaya as the team’s two-way players.

Hagans, 24, signed a 10-day contract with the Blazers on Feb. 8. In four games with the Blazers, he averaged 2.8 points per game and played over 20 minutes in two of those contests.

Now, the Blazers have another guard they can work into the rotation as Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) heal from their respective injuries.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night at home against the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.