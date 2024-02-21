Podcasting Returning to Blazer’s Edge

For those of you who have been asking, consider this your lucky day. After a several month hiatus, podcasting will resume at Blazer’s Edge, beginning this week. We’re ramping up with a single show, hosted by Managing Editor Dave Deckard, but our podcast suite will eventually include 3-4 shows, most running on a weekly basis.

Hopefully the first episode of Trail Daddy, our inaugural relaunch podcast, will post on Saturday. Look for that each week, plus new podcasts starting soon!

Thanks to all who have asked about our podcasts. The network environment surrounding podcasts changed recently, causing us to reevaluate how and when we were going to operate in that medium. We’re back now and hope to provide you hours of enjoyment as you’re driving, running, or weeping over the current state of the team,